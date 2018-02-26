Ivanka Trump Rips NBC’s Peter Alexander for Question About Father’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” - @PeterAlexander “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” - @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE

In an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today,” first daughter Ivanka Trump was asked by the network’s Peter Alexander about her father President Donald Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” Alexander asked.

Trump said it was her privilege as a daughter to believe her father over his accusers.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” she replied. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father. I know my father. So, I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

