MSNBC Guest: Criticizing FBI Is a ‘High Crime’  

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live With Stephanie Ruhle,” while discussing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Sirius XM radio host Mark Thompson said the White House criticizing the FBI was a “high crime and misdemeanor.”

Thompson said. “And the other thing, just to draw together, this whole thing with the NRA — the NRA and Trump are attacking local law enforcement. The White House is attacking the FBI. We’ve never seen anything like this coming from Republicans.”

He added, “As I’ve said on your show before, to me that’s seditious, which in and of itself is a high crime and misdemeanor. If I were Mueller, I would go and pick him up today.”

