Parkland’s Hogg: Gov Scott Is to Blame for ‘Cowardly’ Broward Deputies Not Entering School

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior David Hogg said Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) should be held responsible for the Broward County Sheriff Department’s actions leading up to and during the Parkland school shooting.

Hogg said,”I’m glad you bring that up. It is raising concern the fact they didn’t go up, but that brings up two things. One, how can we expect our teachers to step in and take action if trained security guards part of the sheriff’s department wouldn’t take action. And two, why are these elected officials trying to blame this on the bureaucracy. They’re in charge of them. This is their fault. They should have been regulating them. I’m not going to allow them to pressure these people because at the end of the day it’s their fault. These elected officials are the boss of these sheriff personnel and just like the president is the boss of the FBI, Governor Rick Scott is essentially the boss of Scott Israel the sheriff, and as such he should be held accountable and can’t blame this on the bureaucracy and expect to get re-elected.”

He added, “I want to point something out, that football coach was a security guard and he was protecting those students. He is one of the people that stepped in, unlike those cowardly Broward County Sheriff’s officials. Honestly, I fully support law enforcement and we always should. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to speak here today. None of us would. We wouldn’t have a functioning democracy where everybody can practice their First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Sadly, these are a few individuals did not conduct their job correctly but I don’t think it’s right that Governor Rick Scott is blaming this on the bureaucracy in an effort to get reelected.”

