Joy Behar: Republicans Have a ‘Penchant for Nazis’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar discussed the Conservative Political Action Conference and declared Republicans have a “penchant for Nazis.”

Behar said, “The CPAC group invited this woman from France named Marine Le Pen whose father was a Holocaust denier, a total fascist and a Nazi, andMarine Le Pen the daughter thinks her father was good and right and everything else and they invited her.”

She continued, “There’s this penchant for Nazis now, you know with Charlottesville and the neos, and they’re good guys on both sides, and now Marine Le Pen. It’s like a lot of the people in the Republican party that I remember, Bill Buckley, who fought in World War Two, Bill Kristol, those people who are so anti-Nazi are appalled by what’s going on right now within this party.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN