Mika Brzezinski: Melania, Ivanka Are a ‘Joke’ — ‘These Women Have Been Given Fake Jobs’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said both first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump had been given “fake jobs,” in the administration.

Brzezinski commented on Ivanka Trump, who said questions about her father’s sexual misconduct allegations were inappropriate.

Brzezinski said, “It’s not like she is transportation secretary. She came in there to fight for women, and she can’t handle a question like that. The whole thing clearly is a joke, an utter joke just like Melania’s role on cyberbullying, which I think is an insult to women completely.”

She continued, “Furthermore insulting to women — these women have been given fake jobs.”

