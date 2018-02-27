Oscar De La Hoya Dares Trump to Attend Canelo Alvarez-GGG Fight to Show He Loves Mexicans

Boxing promoter and former boxer Oscar De La Hoya called out Donald Trump, inviting the president to attend the upcoming May 5 Canelo Alvarez – Gennady Golovkin bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to show he cares about Mexicans.

De La Hoya said he “always has binoculars ready” for Trump to sit in the stands along with the Mexicans and fans from Kazakhstan.

“I dare him to come,” De La Hoya told TMZ Sports.

The retired boxer said “big fight fan” Trump would be a fan of the European Golovkin because he was not a “Mexican supporter.”

“I don’t think Trump is a Mexican supporter,” stated De La Hoya. “He’s more of a European supporter.”

He added, “Please come out, support the Mexicans. You know you love the Mexicans.”

