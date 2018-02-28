Dem Sen Blumenthal: Arming Teachers Is ‘Toxic Lunacy’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) argued that arming teachers is “toxic lunacy” that “makes our schools less safe.”

Blumenthal said, “There’s a real moment of opportunity here. And the president has to provide leadership, which so far, he has not done. The solution here is not to arm teachers. That is toxic lunacy. It makes our schools less safe. And what’s needed is a real agenda, giant strides, not baby steps like banning bump stocks, which is fine. Or a minor fix to the present background check system, but extending that background system to all sales and purchases, and a ban on assault weapons, which are semiautomatics. … And also, a ban on high-capacity magazines.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett