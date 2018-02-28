Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student: The NRA Is ‘Basically Killing Kids’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Alfonso Calderon condemned the National Rifle Association for what he deemed to be a “toxic” and “vile” organization that was “basically killing kids.”

Calderon was asked by host Wolf Blitzer about Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to raise the minimum age for firearm purchases and stop selling what it deemed to assault-style weapons. Calderon praised Dick’s but slammed the NRA in his response.

“I know I just talked about some very depressing issues, but I want to say that is the most uplifting news I have heard in a while,” Calderon said. “It’s been very tough going to my state capitol in Tallahassee and being told that I won’t be able to do anything or the Hill in Washington, D.C., and facing some trouble. But I’m glad to see that companies are finally hearing not only the children’s outcry but everybody in this country who is sick and tired of the dysfunctional laws and system we have set in place. I’m glad that Dick’s Sporting Goods supports common-sense gun laws, such an as 18-year-old should not be able to buy a shotgun or AR-15. That’s just not sensible.”

“And I’m glad that companies, which are what will stop the NRA from doing what they’re doing, basically killing kids, the companies are going to be the ones that are going to stop this,” he continued. “And I’m calling out every single company right now who is not in favor of cutting their ties with the NRA. The NRA has shown themselves to be toxic, vile, and to not support the right to live, which is in the preamble of the Constitution. I want them to remember they always talk about the Second Amendment, but that preamble is before it because of its importance and its necessity for America to be the way it is.

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor