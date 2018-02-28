Nelson: I Was Intentionally Not Invited to WH Gun Policy Meeting, ‘Shows the Excessive Partisanship’ of the WH

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) argued that the fact that he wasn’t to the White House’s gun policy meeting earlier in the day “shows the excessive partisanship” of the White House.

Nelson said that the White House didn’t invite him to the meeting on purpose. He continued, “I’m not unhappy about it. I think it shows the excessive partisanship of, if not the president, at least those around him, which is so silly. I mean, what people want is they want us to come together in bipartisan agreement.”

