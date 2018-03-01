Charles Barkley Praises the NCAA for Giving Young Black Kids Free Educations

Amid reports of major recruiting scandals, NBA Hall of Fame’s Charles Barkley dismissed the notion that the NCAA is corrupt, and instead praised the organization for being a way for so many “young black kids” to get a free education.

The TNT NBA analyst admitted that the NCAA has some “issues,” but said providing young people with a free education is important.

“College basketball is great,” Barkley said to the reporter. “What about all the kids who get a good education who become great people? Like, yeah, that’s some shady stuff going on, but I always look at the big picture.”

“The NCAA has some issues, but what about all of those kids who go to college for free?” he added.

