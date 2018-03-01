Dem Rep Esty: Gun Violence Restraining Orders ‘Really Important’ – But It’s ‘Wrong’ Not to Have Due Process

On Wednesday’s “CNN Tonight,” Representative Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) argued in favor of gun violence restraining orders and stated, “But you’ve got to have due process. And, frankly, not to have due process would be wrong.”

Esty said that the “real proof” of President Trump’s commitment to gun legislation will be “does he line up, does he lean in, and push to make this happen?” She added that she supports the president trying to ban bump stocks, but thinks the move will have to go through Congress.

After hearing a clip of President Trump’s statement in favor of taking guns from dangerous people and then going through due process, Esty stated, “Well the fact is, you do need to have due process. I’m one of the co-authors of a bill we’ve just introduced that would have one of these gun violence restraining orders, GVROs, that, in extreme cases, like in Florida, would empower local officials to actually remove weapons before anybody hurts somebody. Well, that’s really important. They don’t have that law in Florida. Every state should have that law. But you’ve got to have due process. And, frankly, not to have due process would be wrong. And you’re certainly going to run into a buzzsaw of all kinds of people if you don’t do that.”

