Pelosi: Kushner Should Go, ‘The Trump Family Has Engaged in’ a ‘Corrosion of Integrity’

Thursday at a weekly news conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner should depart from the Trump administration because of his business dealings.

When asked about Kushner, Pelosi said, “I don’t think he should have been there, to begin with, especially with the portfolio that he had. The president doesn’t put high value on experience, knowledge, and judgment.”

She added, “Something is wrong with this picture. What is the purpose of people coming into public service? What is their knowledge? What is their judgment? What is the vision that they have that makes them important to be appointed by the president of the United States, given security clearance, which is a very high-level anointment, and use that position—while they’re in the job—to get another job or to get investments into their family’s companies? This is corrosion of integrity in government, and I think that the Trump family has engaged in that.”

