Tucker Carlson: Trump Betraying Promises on Guns — Imagine If Obama Had Said Take the Guns First

The shortcomings of this administration are clear. They are usually worth it though, for two reasons. First, the ideas the president ran on are basically right. America first ought to be the principle of every administration by definition it’s an American administration. America should be first. But that’s not the motto of most administrations. Not even hardly. Second, the alternatives to what we have now are scary and getting scarier. The Democratic Party is completely irresponsible and increasingly anti-American. They prefer illegal aliens to our middle class. It’s true and terrifying. Somebody needs to defend the country from these people. Trump mostly does that. So for these reasons, most of the president’s supporters have stuck by him no matter what has happened, and a lot has happened. But there is a limit to the tolerance. They will not tolerate, and they shouldn’t have to tolerate, by the way, betrayal on the core promises of his campaign. And it seems to be happening on guns, unfortunately.

A few days ago, the president called for raising the minimum age for buying a gun to 21. By the way, that’s four years after we let people join the military. They can joint at 17. But he is saying you can’t buy a gun until you are 21. Nobody is even arguing this will save actual lives because there is no research that it will. It’s propaganda, and sneaky propaganda, by the way, incremental step toward more gun restrictions. That’s all it is. The president went further than that—met with lawmakers to talk gun control at the White House. At that meeting, he went after Republicans who wanted to defend the Second Amendment, suggesting they are puppets of the NRA. At one point the president said the government should, quote, take the guns first, go through due process second. Now, I mean, how honest do you want to be? Imagine if Barack Obama had said that? Just ignore due process and start confiscating guns? Obama would have been denounced as a dictator. We would have denounced him first, trust me. Congress would be talking impeachment. Some would be muttering success. The media agreed—they underplayed it and suggested a battle between the president and NRA. It’s not about the NRA. It’s not even about the president. It’s about the Constitution, and the Constitution remains the same no matter who is in power. That’s the point of the Constitution.