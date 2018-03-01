White House Chief of Staff Kelly: I Didn’t Want to Leave DHS But ‘God Punished Me’

by Pam Key1 Mar 2018

Thursday at an event commemorating the 15th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly joked that his position in the White House was a punishment from God.

Kelly said, “The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being the secretary of Homeland Security, but I did something wrong, and God punished me, I guess.”

