Condi Rice on Russia: ‘I Think the American People Are Ready to Move On’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said she believed the public was ready to move on from the investigation into Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Rice said she told Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, that his focus should be on ensuring it did not happen again.

“I think the American people are ready to move on,” she said. “Everybody wants to know what happened. But as I also said to Congressman Schiff, the Intel Committees also need to focus on what the Russians did, how they did it because the first time, shame on them. The next time, shame on us if they can do it again. I think there’s too little attention [given] to what they did and how we’re going to deal with it.”

