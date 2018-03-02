Dem Rep Garamendi: US Leadership Is ‘in Absolute Chaos’ and ‘in Full Stages of Absolute Collapse’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) argued that US leadership “is in absolute chaos. It’s not the wheels coming off. The thing is in full stages of absolute collapse here.”

Garamendi said, “[B]eyond all the personal gain that appears to be part of what is going on here, there is the issue of the most important nation in the world, whose leadership is in absolute chaos. It’s not the wheels coming off. The thing is in full stages of absolute collapse here. And that is a very real problem for this nation, and frankly, for the rest of the world.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett