Flake: There Will Be a Republican Challenger to Trump in 2020

In a preview clip from Saturday’s episode of CNN’s “The Axe Files,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) predicted a 2020 challenge to President Donald Trump “from the Republican Party.”

Flake said, “This polarization we’re seeing on the right is also happening on the left, and there has to be a huge swath of voters in the middle that are looking for something else.”

He added, “I do think the president will have a challenge from the Republican Party, I think there should be. I also think that there will be an independent challenge, particularly if the Democrats insist on putting somebody up from the far left of the party.”

