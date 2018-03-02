FNC’s Smith: Trump’s Comment on Due Process and Guns ‘as Un-American as Imaginable’

On Friday, Fox News Channel host Shepard Smith argued that President Trump’s statement on due process and gun violence restraining orders “is as un-American as imaginable.”

Smith said, “[T]he president of the United States said, if you see somebody who doesn’t seem right, take their guns and worry about the consequences later, go to the court later. That is as un-American as imaginable. Is there anyone there who’s able to discern what has happened and why these things keep coming out in these ways that really end up usually getting walked back and are bordering on nonsensical.”

