Holder: ‘It Strikes Me’ That Russia Has Something on Trump

While discussing President Trump and his posture towards Russia on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former US Attorney General Eric Holder stated, “it strikes me that they’ve got something on this guy.”

Holder said, “It makes you wonder. You know, and sometimes, that which is most obvious is the truth. And it strikes me that they’ve got something on this guy. Now, I don’t know what it is. But, it’s interesting, if you look at all of the reports as they go on and on and on, the dossier gets more and more confirmed. That which seemed so implausible…so many months ago is being increasingly seen as valid and factually accurate.”

