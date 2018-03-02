Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dismisses Claims of White House ‘Chaos,’ Says McMaster ‘Is Not Going Anywhere’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed a report that National Security Advisor HR McMaster would be leaving the Trump administration “as early as next month.”

Sanders said President Donald Trump confirmed it yesterday in remarks from the Oval Office.

“General McMaster is not going anywhere, as the president said yesterday in the Oval Office to a number of people,” she said. “He thinks he is doing a great job and is glad he is here.”

She also downplayed claims the White House was in a state of “chaos” because of the number of senior staffers coming and going.

“The bottom line is if this is chaos, I think the American people are glad for it because we just passed the biggest tax cuts in history,” she added. “ISIS is on the run. We’re rebuilding our military. We’re rebuilding the judiciary — remaking what that looks like. The economy is strong. We have a lot of positive things happening within this country, and that’s happening under the direction and the leadership of President Trump, and we’re going to continue to big and great things over the next year under his leadership. If they want to call it ‘chaos,’ fine. But we call it success and productivity, and we’re going to keep plugging along.”

