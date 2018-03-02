Scarborough: ‘Donald Trump Is Proving to Be a Very Dangerous Person’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump was “proving to be a very dangerous person.”

Scarborough said, “And to underline what you said, he was always in on the joke. And Willie, you knew him as well and, again, yes, he could be cruel publicly, he could be unkind, but the level of chaos I think has far exceeded a lot of people’s expectations. ”

He added, “And the problem now is again, what Donny said, cornered Donald Trump is proving to be a very dangerous person, a very dangerous person for his own White House, a very dangerous person for people who are investing in the stock market and a very dangerous person for those of us who care about U.S. interests globally.”

