Schumer: GOP Leaders ‘Afraid’ to ‘Do the Right Thing’ – ‘Lack of Strength and Courage’ and ‘Fear of the NRA’ in Their Hearts

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued GOP leaders in the House and Senate are so scared of the NRA “they’re afraid to move and do the right thing.”

Schumer stated, “I think the leaders — the Republican leaders of the House and Senate, know that politically their position is backward and wrong. But they’re so afraid of the NRA, that they’re afraid to move and do the right thing. I think if the president were to come out and say, ‘I am for this, and I urge the House and my fellow Republicans in the House and Senate to do it.’ It could happen. It’s on the president’s back and nobody else’s. But that is because of the lack of strength and courage, the fear of the NRA that’s in the hearts and souls of so much of the Republican leadership in the House and Senate.”

