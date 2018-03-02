Watch: Tebow Picks Up First Hit of Spring Training

VIDEO: Tim Tebow notches his first hit of spring training -- a single to left-center vs. Erick Fedde. Crowd Goes nuts. pic.twitter.com/l9I4bgayVa

New York Mets outfield prospect Tim Tebow notched his first hit of the spring Friday.

The Heisman winner and former NFL quarterback served as the team’s cleanup hitter as they faced Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

Tebow struck out on three pitches against Scherzer in his first at-bat, but later laced a single into the outfield against Nationals prospect Erick Fedde.

Tebow v. Scherzer lasted 49 seconds. 3-pitch strikeout. pic.twitter.com/sMjMy88DOe — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) March 2, 2018

The 30-year-old is in his second year of professional baseball and widely viewed as a longshot to make the big league roster after not playing the sport in over 10 years.

