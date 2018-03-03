Alec Baldwin Talks Gun Control as Trump in SNL Cold Open

After a month off, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” returned this week.
The cold open featured Alec Baldwin in his role as President Donald Trump in a parodied “Anderson Cooper 360.”
In a prepared statement, “Trump” talked gun control in the wake of the Parkland, FL, shooting.
“We have to take a hard look at mental health, which I have so much of,” Baldwin said. “I have one of the healthiest mentals.”
He added, “Maybe we just take everyone’s guns away. Nobody is allowed to have a gun. Not even whites.”
