Dem Rep Gallego: Trump Is ‘Acting Lawless’

As the FBI is reportedly looking into Jared Kushner’s business dealings, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) claimed Saturday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump is “acting lawless.”

Gallego said if Kushner was the son-in-law of a Democrat president, there would be “literal riots” in Congress.

“Just imagine a world where this is a Democrat president who has a son-in-law operating in the White House without security clearance and meeting with officials from all over the world while at the same time enter mingling his failing businesses and asking for business loans. There would be literal riots in Congress right now for hearings and potential impeachment. Somehow, the president and the Trump administration feels like they are above the law and are going to continue moving forward with this lawlessness that’s occurring in the White House,” stated Gallego.

He later added, “Unfortunately, in the past, we never had to do this. We had presidents, both Democrats and Republicans, that actually had some norms, they had some understanding of the rule of law. This president is acting lawless. This president is continuing to act lawless until there is a check on him. It has to be essentially the upcoming elections or, again, if we have Speaker Ryan actually do his duty under the Constitution to actually put in check the executive. I wouldn’t hold my breath.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent