MSNBC’s Joy Reid: One Theory for Sessions Staying Is that He’s Enjoying ‘Persecuting Brown People’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid suggested that one reason Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to remain at his position is because he is having a “marvelous time persecuting brown people.”

“Theory one is that Jeff Sessions wants to continue to do the job and doesn’t want to disrupt the rule of law,” Reid said. “Theory two is that he is having such a marvelous time persecuting brown people and deporting immigrants, that he just can’t stop, won’t stop.”

The Root politics editor Jason Johnson agreed, adding, “Jeff Sessions has waited his entire life to be able to take his special brand of bigotry and apply it through the rule of law in the United States.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent