Christie: Trump ‘Has to Act’ if He Has No Confidence in Jeff Sessions

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) weighed in on the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying it would be best for the president to act than to just publicly criticize the man he appointed to the position.

“The president has a right to do what he wants to do,” Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “And if the president has absolutely no confidence in the attorney general, then the president has to act. Not just criticize, but act. And he has the right to do that.”

Christie also advised Sessions to do what he said he would do, which is stay as long as he thought he was serving his position the best way possible.

