Dem Rep Jeffries: Trump ‘Clearly Has Authoritarian Tendencies’

Sunday on MSNBC, when asked about President Donald Trump’s comments about Chinese President Xi Jinping being “president for life,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Trump “clearly has authoritarian tendencies.”

Jeffries said,”I think he’s sharing with the American people through the comments how he actual feels about the situation.”

He continued, “This is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy. Government of the people, by the people and for the people. But we have someone in the White House in the Oval Office who clearly has authoritarian tendencies. He’s not able to find the courage to criticize Vladimir Putin at all even though he goes after all of our allies on a regular basis. He criticizes Germany, criticized Great Britain, France, Mexico, Canada, all democracies, but he embraces figures who are cracking down on their people, suppressing freedom in a manner inconsistent with what we stand for in the United States of America.”

