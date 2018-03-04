Kasich on Possible 2020 Presidential Run: ‘All Options Are on the Table’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said he was keeping his options open on a possible 2020 presidential run.

When asked about a 2020 run Kasich said, “I don’t know what I’m going to do but all options are on the table both for me in my private, professional life but I want to keep a voice because I think it’s important, whether it’s trade, immigration and, by the way, have we forgotten the dreamers, the DACA, the young people who came here? They’re not even in the news anymore.”

