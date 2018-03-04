Kasich on Trump’s Tariffs: ‘You Don’t Just Do Those Things Off the Cuff’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports was “off the cuff.”

Kasich said, “We ought to modernize the way in which we determine whether the trade agreements are being violated. But just to turn around one day and say for this national security reason — which the Department of Defense doesn’t even agree to — doesn’t make much sense. I’ll tell you the way it was handled. It would be like me going home tonight having dinner with my family and saying, ‘girls, I sold the house today. You don’t just do those things off the cuff.”

He added, “Trade wars and dividing us from our allies makes no sense. Fair trade is important.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN