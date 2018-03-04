Lindsey Graham: ‘We’re About to Have a War’ Because Trump Is ‘AWOL’ In Middle East

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned of ”a war between Israel and Hezbollah and southern Lebanon” because the United States has been absent without official leave on Middle East policy.

Graham said, “We’re about to have a war between Israel and Hezbollah and southern Lebanon. Iran is winning and we’re losing. I went to Israel and Jordan, the king of Jordan is under siege, because we have no policy as the United States regarding the Russian-Iranian access. Southern Lebanon is a rocket-launching site against Israel. They are developing precise-guided weapons. I would focus on containing Iran rather than pushing the peace process. If we don’t come up with a strategy against Iran we’re going to make Israel go to war here pretty soon with Hezbollah elements in southern Lebanon.”

He continued, “We don’t have a strategy to contain Iran. They are about to take over Damascus. He’s done a good job fighting ISIL but Iran is now dominating the Middle East. Hezbollah elements being supplied by Iran have over 100,000 missiles pointed at Israel. The King of Jordan has suffered mightily from the Syrian civil war. If we don’t push Iran out and come up with an agreement in Geneva that gives Syria back to the Syrians this war never ends. Mr. president is just not about defeating ISIL, if you leave Syria in the hands of Russia and the Iranians this war never ends and our friend in Israel are in a world of hurt.”

He added, “Our policy in Syria is a complete mess. We’re AWOL when it comes to containing Russia and Iran in Syria that’s a real threat to the region.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN