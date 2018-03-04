Meghan McCain: Trump’s Base Will Leave Him If He Starts ‘Screwing’ with the Second Amendment

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain said if President Donald Trump were to “start screwing with the Second Amendment,” his base supporters would leave him.

McCain said, “This is coming off his discussion about the NRA and his seeming hedge on the Second Amendment earlier this week. You want to talk about loyalists leaving start screwing with the Second Amendment and the cost of what beer will cost with your aluminum can. I’m telling you that will be something that will finally make his base move.”

