Peter Navarro: There Will Be No Country Exclusions on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said there would be no country exclusions on the steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump was planning to implement.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: There’s going to be no exemptions, that’s what it’s going to look like?

NAVARRO: Difference between exemptions and country exclusions. They’ll be an exemption procedure for particular cases where we need to have exemptions so that business can move forward, but at this point in time, the no country exclusions.