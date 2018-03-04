Priebus: Talking Impeachment Won’t Help Dems in 2018

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, also previously the chairman of the Republican National Committee, said the upcoming 2018 midterm elections will be “challenging,” but said that the Democrats talking about impeachment will not help them in the moderate districts.

“[T]he party in power historically always has a very difficult time, John,” he told host John Catsimatidis. “I do think it’s going to be a challenge. It’s also important to keep in mind there were not that many districts in play. Out of 435 congressional districts, you’ve got maybe 25 in play. And those 25 are very moderate districts. The Democrats talking about impeaching and using words like that — that doesn’t help them in moderate districts.”

