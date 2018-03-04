Priebus: Trump Feels Sessions’ Russia Recusal Was ‘Original Sin,’ ‘He Is Not Going to Let It Go’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said President Donald Trump feels “slighted” by Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal in the Russian probe.

Priebus said, “I don’t think that it would be good for the president, for Attorney General Sessions to leave. I also think the president made up his mind in regard to how he feels about the recusal. He feels that was the first sin, the original sin. He feels slighted by it. He doesn’t like it and he is not going to let it go.”

He added, “So when he feels frustrated by it Russia probe and all the things he watches on television or reads in the paper, he feels slighted by it and he is not going to let it go. He is not he’s a person who doesn’t really pull a punch. He said that when he was campaigning. He told the American people what they were going to get and for better or worse, that’s what you have.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN