Clay Travis: Kobe Bryant Academy Award Proof that Hollywood Is Full of Hypocrites

Monday on Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage,” host Clay Travis reacted to former Los Angeles Laker star Kobe Bryant winning an Oscar for Best Animated Short because of his documentary titled “Dear Basketball.”

Travis noted Kobe Bryant’s history of sexual assault charges that were later dropped after settling with the 19-year-old accuser, asking “how in the world” does the future Hall of Famer win an award in the #MeToo era.

“It’s amazing to me that Hollywood could be so blind that on the same day they when they won’t talk to Ryan Seacrest and when they won’t allow Casey Affleck to even present an award at the Oscars, they somehow give Kobe Bryant an Oscar,” stated Travis. “Am I the only person who saw that and just rolled his eyes? I don’t understand. If you’re all about #MeToo and you’re all about believing women when they say that men who are powerful have mistreated them, how in the world does Kobe Bryant win an Oscar at this Oscars of all times to win one?”

