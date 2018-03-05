CNN’s Acosta Complains — ‘This Is the Third Briefing You’ve Not Taken a Question from CNN’

Monday at the end of the White House press briefing, CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta complained to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she has not taken a question from CNN recently.

As Sanders was leaving the press room Acosta said, “Sarah, this is the third briefing you’ve not taken a question from CNN. Do you expect the Justice Department to enforce all subpoenas, Sarah?”

