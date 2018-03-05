CNN’s Burnett to Nunberg: ‘I Have Smelled Alcohol on Your Breath’

While interviewing former Trump aide Sam Nunberg on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” anchor Erin Burnett told Nunberg she could smell alcohol on his breath.

Burnett said, “You’re sitting very close to me. We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you, talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs, or whatever they — had happened today. Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”

Nunberg said, “I have not had a drink.”

Burnett asked Nunberg if he was on anything else. He answered, “No. Besides my meds, anti-depressants.”

