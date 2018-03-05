CNN’s Navarro on the Oscars: ‘I Actually Was Watching for More Trump Jokes, More NRA messages’

Monday while filling in as a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” CNN political commentator Ana Navarro criticized President Donald Trump’s eating habits while referencing a report that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a fat joke about Hillary Clinton at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser over the weekend.

Navarro first slammed the Oscars for not hitting Trump more, saying, “I actually was watching for more Trump jokes, more NRA messages, more of that stuff. I can’t stand Trump. I was actually disappointed.”

Navarro then went after Trump’s weight saying, “This weekend it was reported, at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for Trump donors, Giuliani made a fat joke against Hillary. Mind you, he’s raising funds for Trump, who hasn’t eaten something green that’s not an M&M in 60 years.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN