Former RNC Chair Michael Steele: The Republican ‘R’ Has Become a ‘Scarlet Letter’ Again

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele said under President Donald Trump, the Republican party’s “R” is a “scarlet letter” for candidates like it was during the height of President George W. Bush’s unpopularity.

Steele said, “I was on the ballot in 2006 and remember kind of pushing against that scarlet letter, the “R” at that time. That scarlet letter is now back in play for the Democrats — and a bigger emphasis on it this time. And they have the advantage right now.”

He added, “The question I think politically for the RNC is; how do you develop that ground game to make sure your base…is not just focused on the president, but those candidates that are also going to be on the ballot in his name.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN