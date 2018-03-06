Chelsea Clinton: Criticism of Ivanka Trump Is Fair Game

Monday on CBS’ “Late Show,” former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said criticism of current first daughter Ivanka Trump was fair game because she works for the Trump administration.

Clinton said, “I think anyone who works for the president certainly should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day.”

She continued, “I have not spoken to her in a long time…It’s clear though that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

She added, “I certainly am just really sad that we’re at a point in time that — that even has to be said. I mean that we’re at a point in time where we have a president who has such kind of callous disregard for a thoughtful, coherent, kind of expert-advised foreign policy is something I would hope regardless of where we sit on the political spectrum, we could agree on.”

