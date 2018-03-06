Cruz: Trump’s Tariffs ‘Concern Me’ – I Support the Admin ‘Trying to Open Foreign Markets’

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that President Trump’s announced tariffs “concern” him but he does “support the president and the administration being vigorous trying to open foreign markets.”

Cruz said the tariffs “did not surprise me, but they concern me. When it comes to trade, I support the president and the administration being vigorous trying to open foreign markets. For example, leaning in hard on China to open up the market –.”

The rest of Cruz’s answer couldn’t be heard due to a problem with his phone, and host Hugh Hewitt wrapped up the interview.

