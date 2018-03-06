Rand: ‘The United States Will Lose in a Trade War’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) argued against President Trump’s tariff proposal and stated, “the United States will lose in a trade war.”

Rand said, “[A] tariff is a tax, and typically Republicans, conservatives, have not been for more taxes. So, I’m against new tariffs. They’re simply a tax on the consumer.”

He added that President Trump’s tariff proposal is “the wrong thing to do. If you look at steel use in our country, there are 60 people purchasing steel for every person making steel in the country. So, there’s a lot of people who purchase steel that are going to be hurt by this. My state alone exports $20 billion worth of products, including a lot of farm and agricultural products. And if there’s a trade war, we stand to lose in a big way. And really, the United States will lose in a trade war.”

