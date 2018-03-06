Scarborough: Trump Tariffs ‘Sort of Like Kicking a Dog When You’re an Angry Child’

Partial transcript as follows:

SCARBOROUGH: Hope Hicks, his most trusted aide, the person he relied upon the most, his emotional support in the White House based on everything I’ve ever heard from anybody sitting in front of congressional committees and I’m sorry, I don’t care what the reporting says, leaving the next day saying enough and — and leaving the White House.

BRZEZINSKI: And this behavior changing significantly on her departure.

SCARBOROUGH: And after he hears she’s going to depart, him losing it and deciding he’s going to start a trade war.

BRZEZINSKI: Not that that’s inappropriate at all.

SCARBOROUGH: Sort of like kicking a dog because you’re an angry child. It seems like, again, the wheels are starting to come off.