Toobin: Cohn ‘Managed to Stomach the Racism, What He Couldn’t Take Was Tariffs’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Chief Legal Analyst and New Yorker Staff Writer Jeffrey Toobin reacted to the departure of Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn by stating Cohn “managed to stomach the racism, what he couldn’t take was tariffs” and this “really doesn’t reflect all that well on Gary Cohn.”

Toobin said, “I think it’s also — this is an interesting lesson in the ethics and principles of Gary Cohn. Gary Cohn made a big show of being disgusted with the president’s behavior after Charlottesville, you know, his sympathy for neo-Nazis. And he says, ‘Oh, I might resign over the president’s racism.’ Well, he managed to stomach the racism, what he couldn’t take was tariffs. And I think if you want to weigh the moral imperatives of the two, it really doesn’t reflect all that well on Gary Cohn.”

