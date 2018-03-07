Connecticut Gov Malloy: The NRA Has ‘Become a Terrorist Organization’

This week at a press conference, Gov. Dannel Malloy (D-CT) backed Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s call to remove the National Rifle Association (NRA) as an option for firearms safety training as part of Connecticut’s gun permit requirements.

Malloy said, “They act quite frankly in some cases as a terrorist organization. You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That’s who they are. That’s what they do.”

He added, “The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools. Or in the 90’s also said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization.”

