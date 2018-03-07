GOP Rep Gowdy: Special Counsel ‘Only Entity’ to Investigate Potential Wrongdoing at DOJ ‘Effectively’

. @TGowdySC : “The Department of Justice has a conflict, so they should not conduct this investigation… I think special counsel is the only entity that can do this effectively.” pic.twitter.com/r2DRWcBLAR

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told host Bill Hemmer he saw the appointment of a special counsel to investigate potential wrongdoing at the Department of Justice as the only means to possible given the conflicts of interest.

Gowdy argued the inspector general was incapable of interviewing witnesses beyond the employment of the Justice Department.

“The Department of Justice has a conflict, so they should not conduct the investigation,” Gowdy said. “Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, does not have access to non-DOJ employees, or those that have left the department or the FBI. So, he can’t do it. It needs to be done. It needs to be done by somebody your viewers have confidence in. I’ve been reluctant in the past to call for a special counsel, Bill. But this is a unique fact pattern, and I think special counsel is the only entity that can do this effectively.”

