Sanders: Trump Has Denied Daniels Allegations – ‘Case Has Already Been Won in Arbitration’

During Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to questioning on President Trump and Stormy Daniels by stating, “The president has denied the allegations against him. And again, this case has already been won in arbitration.”

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny asked, “[D]id the president approve of the payment that was made in October of 2016 by his long-time lawyer and adviser Michael Cohen?”

Sanders responded, “Look, the president has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true. This case has already been won in arbitration. And anything beyond that, I would refer you to the president’s outside counsel.”

Zeleny followed up, “When did the president address specifically the cash payment that was made in October of 2016?”

Sanders answered, “The president has denied the allegations against him. And again, this case has already been won in arbitration. Anything beyond that, I would refer you to outside counsel.”

Sanders added that, to her knowledge, the president didn’t know about the payment at the time.

