Sen Murphy: Republicans Are ‘Complicit’ in ‘Mass Murder’ If They Don’t Pass Gun Control

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Republican lawmakers are “complicit in this mass murder,” for not passing gun control measures to address mass shootings.

When asked about Republican not moving gun control forward Murphy said, “Complicit is the word that I use. It makes Republicans complicit in this mass murder. I mean, let’s be honest, these are copycat killers. It’s not a coincidence that every single troubled young man is using an AR-15. They are doing it, because they see the destruction, the lethality, the efficiency of the weapon, and use it again.”

He added, “And when they see Congress do absolutely nothing — I really do believe that this is an unintentional but quiet endorsement of this kind of mass murder. And so, I think that the Republicans are complicit and anybody who does nothing are complicit if we don’t actually act and use our power as legislatures to condemn this epic mass slaughter.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN