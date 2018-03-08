Boxer: Trump an ‘Embarrassment’ — He Is ‘Humiliating’ Us in the World

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live With Katy Tur,” former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “humiliating” America and damaging its image in the world over the Russia investigation and the allegations involving porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Partial transcript as follows:

TUR: I want to talk about politics really quickly with you, Senator. How do Democrats use this? Because there could be a risk if they go overblown on this Russia investigation, the president doing all these inappropriate things, that they are not going to focus on what they have to offer. If you agree with it or don’t agree with it, Donald Trump has an economic message. What should Democrats focus on?

BOXER: There’s no doubt we have to focus on the life of the American people, what are their fears and anxieties? I’ll tell you right now, I know they’re still fearful about this economy. They’re still worried about being able to send their kid to college and the Democrats totally get it. But you have to be prepared when asked about it to say we’ve got a president who’s distracted, we have a president who, frankly, is an embarrassment to us in the world. Can you imagine what the world is thinking between this and a porn star? You know, it’s humiliating for us. So I think that you’re right, this certainly can’t be a central focus. We should have a message. We haven’t really done it the best way we can in terms of communicating it. But I think we know that. And I think we’re going to see some big victories.